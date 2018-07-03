Former Cowboys legend: Jason Garrett 'gives Dallas the best opportunity' going forward

Jason Garrett has been on the Cowboys' coaching staff since 2007 and has been the head coach since November 2010, when he took over for Wade Phillips, who was fired after the team started the season with a 1-7 record. During his 7.5 seasons, the Cowboys have three winning campaigns and have made the playoffs just twice -- never advancing beyond the divisional round. Garrett has a respectable 67-53 career record, but his critics say he has underachieved.

In May, Terrell Owens, who played in Dallas from 2006-2008, said this of the coach: "When you really look at it, it doesn't make sense for Jason Garrett to continue to have his job."

And back in December, as the Cowboys were in danger of missing the playoffs, several players reportedly lamented that the offensive playcalling was too predictable.

But former Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston, who won three Super Bowls with the team in the 1990s, supports Garrett, a former teammate in Dallas.

"I think you've got to be able to give a head coach time," Johnston said during an appearance on DFW's Fox4. "It's one of the great things John Madden said, and this was about the San Francisco 49ers when they moved away from Steve Mariucci, but they had no plan after that. Sometimes you do that and all of a sudden you find yourself in a decade of mediocrity, and in San Francisco's case, not even mediocrity. That was a tough decade. They made a change for change's sake and nobody was there.

"Jason Garrett, in my opinion, moving forward gives Dallas the best opportunity. They've got that window right now with a quarterback and a very talented running back on rookie contracts. To make a change right now, that would be sabotage to that organization. Keep everything in place, take a run with this window that's there."

Johnston makes a decent point about Dak Prescott still on his rookie deal. But unlike the Rams and Eagles, who also have quarterbacks on their first contracts -- and have had great success surrounding them with talented players -- the Cowboys limped to 9-7 last season and missed the playoffs. Now they head into the 2018 season without Dez Bryant, or a clear No. 1 receiver now that he's gone. Questions also remain about the offensive line, and the defense.

Johnston remains unconcerned.

"There's an ebb and flow," he said. "I think everybody has to take a step back when you have a tough season. When Dallas has struggled and they haven't been able to follow up a good season with another good season, there's been a pretty glaring reason why that hasn't happened."

Garrett also has the support of owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who reiterated in January that the coach is "not on my hot seat."