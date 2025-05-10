A former Pro Bowl linebacker will be taking part in the Las Vegas Raiders' minicamp. Jaylon Smith, a former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick who hasn't played in a regular season game since 2023, is participating in the Raiders' minicamp on a tryout basis.

Smith, 29, was drafted by the Cowboys back in 2016 with the understanding he would miss the entire season after he tore both his ACL and MCL during his final college game.

In 2017, Smith made up for lost time by recording 81 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack while being a part-time starter on Dallas' defense. He became a full-time starter in 2018 and played an integral role in the Cowboys' NFC East division title and divisional round playoff appearance.

Smith then enjoyed two more highly productive seasons with the Cowboys that included his first Pro Bowl selection in 2019. That season, he filled the stat sheet with 142 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

In 2020, Smith recorded a career-high 154 tackles during what was his final full season with the Cowboys, who released him a month into the 2021 season after he declined to waive his 2022 injury guarantee contract clause. Smith then spent less than a month with the Packers before signing with the Giants. He remained in New York through the 2022 season, tallying 88 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery during his only full season with the team.

In 2023, Smith spent time with three different teams and appeared in one regular season game with the Raiders, who are now giving him another chance to jumpstart his career.