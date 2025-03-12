The Carolina Panthers continue pouring resources into their running back position by landing free agency's top remaining running back on Wednesday as they reached a deal with Rico Dowdle, the team announced Wednesday. The deal is worth up to $6.25 million, NFL Network reports.

Dowdle, who will turn 27 years old on June 14, broke through for a career-high 1,079 yards rushing in 2024, which made him the first undrafted player in Dallas Cowboys history to go for over 1,000 on the ground in a single season. Once then-Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy ditched his running back-by-committee approach late in the season, Dowdle erupted. His 677 yards rushing from Weeks 12-18 were the fourth most in the entire NFL this past season behind only Saquon Barkley (868), Jonathan Taylor (758) and Derrick Henry (736) in that span. The Asheville, North Carolina native gets to come home, thanks to this deal. Dowdle didn't go far from home in college, playing for the University of South Carolina.

It's a curious signing for the Panthers because they have poured plenty of resources into the running back position outside of Dowdle. Carolina re-signed 2021 fourth-round pick Chuba Hubbard to a four-year, $33.2 million extension with just under $12 million guaranteed, and they drafted Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks 46th overall (second round) in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Brooks did tear his ACL for a second time as a rookie after doing so during his final season at Texas.

Hubbard and Dowdle could be quite the tandem because they were two of the NFL's most efficient rushers last season. Hubbard's 54.8% rushing success rate was the fifth best in the NFL, minimum 200 carries, and Dowdle was right behind him in sixth place with a 53.6% rushing success rate.

* Together on Panthers for 2025 season

Dallas signed a running back to replace Dowdle on Tuesday by grabbing Denver Broncos 2021 second-round pick Javonte Williams on a one-year, $3 million contract.

Dowdle represents the latest veteran to leave the Cowboys in free agency along with edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (Seattle Seahawks), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (Jacksonville Jaguars) and edge rusher Chauncey Golston (New York Giants).