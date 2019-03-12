Former Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley headed to Buffalo, Bills also reportedly to sign ex-Ravens receiver

Antonio Brown's refusal to play in Buffalo might actually end up being a good thing for the Bills.

After watching their trade attempt for Brown fall through last week, the Bills rebounded on Tuesday by basically getting a two-for-one deal. Instead of writing a gigantic check to Brown, the Bills are now getting two receivers in the form of Cole Beasley and John Brown, who have both agreed to terms with the team.

After agreeing to the deal, Beasley tweeted out that he's excited to join the Bills, which was basically the exact opposite reaction Antonio Brown had after learning that Pittsburgh and Buffalo were trying to pull off a trade.

I’ll always love #cowboynation and I appreciate the time we have had together. Thanks to the jones family for giving me a shot. Excited for this new journey. Can’t wait to get started in Buffalo. Let’s go! #BillsMafia — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) March 12, 2019

According to NFL.com, Beasley will be getting a four-year, $29 million deal with Buffalo that includes $14.4 million in guaranteed money. With Beasley, the Bills are getting a receiver who's coming off one of the best seasons of his career. In 2018, Beasley caught 65 passes for 672 yards and three touchdowns. The 29-year-old was so good last season that the Cowboys were really hoping to keep him, according to coach Jason Garrett.

"Cole Beasley knows how much I love him, our coaching staff loves him, our organization loves him, his teammates love him," Garrett said at the NFL Combine. "He's been a hell of a player for us and we want him here in Dallas. He certainly knows that."

The reason Beasley didn't stay in Dallas though, is because the Cowboys just couldn't meet his asking price. At one point this offseason, Beasley said he was looking to get $20 million in guaranteed money, but as it turns out, he was willing to settle for $14.5 million. Either way, the asking price was too high for the Cowboys.

When Beasley gets to Buffalo, he'll be joined by another new receiver in Brown, who also agreed to terms Tuesday. According to Sirius XM NFL Radio, Brown will be getting a three-year deal worth $27 million.

During his 2018 season with the Ravens, Brown got off to a hot start, but things quickly started to cool down for the 28-year-old receiver after Lamar Jackson was named the starting quarterback. With Jackson under center over the final seven games of the regular season, Brown averaged just 16.3 yards per game in the Ravens run-first offense. To that in perspective, Brown averaged 79.7 yards per game over the first seven weeks of the season while Joe Flacco was the the starting quarterback. Brown's early season total includes two games where he went over 115 yards.

Overall, Brown caught 42 passes for 715 yards last season.

The Bills have been one of the busiest teams during the NFL's 48-hour tampering period. Not only have they agreed to terms with Beasley and Brown, but the Bills have also agreed to terms with ageless running back Frank Gore and tight end Tyler Kroft, along with offensive linemen Mitch Morse, Ty Nsekhe and Spencer Long.