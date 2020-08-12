Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: San Francisco 49ers ( 2:37 )

Tavon Austin might be headed back west in 2020. The veteran wide receiver remains a free agent after having not received a new deal from the Dallas Cowboys, a team he spent two seasons with after landing in North Texas by way of a trade deal struck with the Los Angeles Rams. Austin was awarded a one-year deal for 2019, but the hiring of Mike McCarthy and eventual drafting of CeeDee Lamb left Austin the odd man out in Dallas.

He's now reportedly set to work out for the San Francisco 49ers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, with the team hoping he'll impress enough to land a deal. Austin, 30, battled through a stint with the Cowboys that saw more downs than ups, production-wise, and was also marred by durability issues.

The former first-round pick was available for 21 games over the last two seasons with no starts, and produced only 317 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Also looked upon as a key punt returner, he'd struggle in that aspect too, managing just 142 return yards on 27 returns with zero touchdowns. All in all, the Cowboys felt it best to move on from Austin, but he's still a speedy wideout that could add creativity to the offense led by a talented mind in Kyle Shanahan.

Austin was once a prolific threat in the NFC West as a member of the Rams and, in particular, one of the best returners in all of football. As he looks to rejuvenate his career in 2020, and now that the NFL has lifted the moratorium on free agents working out for teams, Austin is one of the first to land a work out; and it's for a team who just narrowly missed hoisting the Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl LIV.

One thing the 49ers are still seeking is additional speed in their WR corps, and Austin could help provide it.