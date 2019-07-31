Former Cowboys, Saints receiver Dez Bryant isn't retiring, but has 'no interest in playing football right now'

Dez Bryant hasn't taken the field since the end of the 2017 season back when he was still a member of the Cowboys and by the sound of it, we shouldn't expect to see him on the field when the upcoming season begins.

On Tuesday, Bryant revealed that while he hasn't retired, he has "no interest in playing football right now." In the meantime, he says he's "taking care" of himself.

"This exactly why I don't have no interest in playing football right now... I have not reached out to no organization trying to play ... people forget real quick we are still human.. my anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff... what I realized nobody care but me," Bryant said, before adding: "I'm not retiring bro... I'm just taking care of myself... that's a promise."

Bryant's initial tweet about not wanting to play football right now came in response to a TMZ story about a lawsuit that was filed against the Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott. When a Twitter user tagged Bryant, writing "I remember something like this back when @DezBryant was tryna get paid ..." Bryant responded:

It remains to be seen if anyone will actually be interested in adding Bryant when he does feel ready to play. Bryant appeared to be on the decline during his final few seasons in Dallas, averaging 678.3 receiving yards and 5.7 touchdown catches per season from 2015-17 after averaging 1,084.8 receiving yards and 11.2 touchdown catches per season during the first five years of his career.

After getting released by the Cowboys in April 2018, Bryant didn't latch on with another team until the Saints signed him in November. But Bryant never got the chance to contribute. Before he could play in his first game with his new team, Bryant tore his Achilles tendon in practice. He's been out ever since.

In May, Bryant posted a video that demonstrated his ability to run again, but it remains to be seen when he'll be healthy enough to play football. When he does get healthy, teams will have to consider the injury, his age (30), and declining productivity before deciding to take a chance on him. Still, given just how dominant he was at the peak of his career, it wouldn't be shocking if a contender were to take a chance on him -- assuming he decides at some point that he is ready to play again.

As our Jared Dubin recently noted when he took a look at 10 free agents the Giants could sign to bolster a depleted receiver group, Bryant could be an option for the Cowboys' NFC East rivals. It's also worth noting that the Saints reportedly were interested in bringing back Bryant as recently as March, and Bryant remains a fan of the organization despite his short stay on its roster. The Saints just gave WR1 Michael Thomas a monster extension earlier on Wednesday, but they could sign Bryant for cheap as a depth piece that has the chance to turn into something more.