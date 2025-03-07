Less than a year after abruptly retiring, Michael Gallup is plotting a comeback. Gallup, a veteran wideout who spent his first six NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, intends to resume his career in 2025, according to his agent (via NFL Media).

Gallup, who recently turned 29, retired just before the start of training camp last summer. He hung up his cleats less than two months after signing a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Gallup had been released by the Cowboys last March in a cost-cutting move.

A 2018 third-round pick, Gallup's career appeared to be on the fast lane after he eclipsed 1,100 yards receiving during his second season in Dallas. But after having another productive campaign in 2020, Gallup suffered through injuries in 2021 that included a season-ending ACL tear in Week 17.

Despite his injury-marred 2021 season, the Cowboys penned Gallup to a five-year, $62.5 million extension that offseason. Gallup returned and put up decent numbers the next two years but did not produce the way he had prior to his injuries. He did finish his time with the Cowboys by catching each of his six targets for 103 yards during the team's loss to the Packers in the 2023 NFC wild-card round.

While he has been out of football for year, Gallup should be physically fresh and ready to resume his career. He will join a growing number of receivers who will be available during free agency, a list that also includes former Pro Bowlers Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins and Chris Godwin.