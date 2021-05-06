Recently released cornerback Bobby McCain is set to visit the Washington Football Team on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCain was released by the Dolphins on Thursday after spending the past six seasons in Miami. The Dolphins are expected to replace McCain with former Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty, as the two sides have reportedly come to terms on a one-year deal.

A fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft, McCain has developed into a quality starter. In 87 career regular-season games (with 55 starts), the 27-year-old has tallied seven interceptions and 30 passes defensed. A versatile defender, McCain played cornerback as well as both safety positions for the Dolphins.

McCain would be a welcomed addition to a Washington defense that boasted the NFL's second-best pass defense in 2020. Washington's defense also finished fourth in the NFL in scoring and red zone efficiency and sixth in third down efficiency. Washington's defense keyed the Football Team's late-season surge that resulted in the AFC East division title.

Washington's starting defensive backs currently consist of cornerbacks William Jackson III and Kendall Fuller, strong safety Kamren Curl and free safety Landon Collins. In the draft, Washington spent a third-round pick on former Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and a fifth-round pick on former Cincinnati safety Darrick Forrest.

Washington, which spent five of its draft picks on defense, used the 19th overall pick in the draft to select former Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, as Ron Rivera looks to build a dominant defensive unit in the nation's capital.