Former Dolphins exec Mike Tannenbaum: It'd be 'irresponsible' to draft Tua Tagovailoa inside the top 10

As the Miami Dolphins look to the 2020 NFL Draft for a new franchise quarterback, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the team could have to trade up from the No. 5 pick if it wants Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa, a consensus top-three QB prospect of his class. And yet if you ask one of the most prominent decision-makers in recent Dolphins history, Miami shouldn't even consider Tagovailoa in the top 10 at all.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel's Dave Hyde recently compiled concerns from former NFL executives regarding Tagovailoa's medical history, and ex-Dolphins personnel man Mike Tannenbaum didn't mince his words when evaluating the possibility of Miami targeting the former Heisman Trophy runner-up with the fifth pick.

"It would be irresponsible to take him in the top 10," Tannenbaum told Hyde.

Tannenbaum's remarks were echoed by former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi, who said on his "GM Shuffle" podcast that Tagovailoa is "brittle" and that "you can't deny it," citing the QB's history of ankle, hip and wrist injuries.

The sentiments are a stark contrast to those that have emerged from Tagovailoa's camp, with NFL Network previously reporting the QB underwent a voluntary medical recheck at the 2020 scouting combine, with oversight by an independent doctor selected by NFL team physicians, and received "overwhelmingly positive" reports. The 22-year-old Crimson Tide star was limited to nine games during the 2019 season due to surgeries for both a high ankle sprain and dislocated hip.

It remains to be seen whether Dolphins fans eyeing Tagovailoa as Miami's future at QB are less -- or more -- encouraged by Tannenbaum's evaluation. The longtime GM of the New York Jets, Tannenbaum's stint with the Dolphins officially lasted just four years -- a stretch that saw Miami go a combined 29-35 with a single playoff appearance.