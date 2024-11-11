The Cincinnati Bengals have had defensive issues all year, but the issue was on full display in a shootout loss to the rival Baltimore Ravens to open Week 10. The team attempted to help address that issue by hosting All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard on a free-agent visit Monday. However, as NFL Media reports, the two sides were unable to come to terms on an agreement, which has resulted in Howard heading back home and continuing to train for another opportunity.

The 31-year-old Howard has been unsigned since his release from the Miami Dolphins in March. The four-time Pro Bowler spent all eight of his previous NFL seasons in Miami, where he was once regarded as one of the league's top ballhawks, twice leading the NFL in interceptions. While he may not be at the peak of his powers, his presence would've, at the very least, deepened the reeling unit.

Cincinnati is currently surrendering the seventh-most points (26.2 per game) in the NFL, with starting cornerbacks Cam Taylor-Britt and Josh Newton struggling to contain opposing pass catchers.

While Howard hasn't suited up during the 2024 season, he'll off extensive experience on the perimeter to whoever he ends up signing with, appearing in 100 games for the Dolphins from 2016-2023. The veteran free agent has also logged at least 12 pass breakups in each of his last four seasons. He led the NFL with 20 deflections in 2020, the same year he also led the league with a career-high 10 picks.

So, with Howard no long an option at this time, the Bengals (4-6) will have to go back to the drawing board as they gear up to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 before resting up on their bye.