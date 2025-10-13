Tua Tagovailoa's postgame comments following Miami's 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers did not sit well with ex-Dolphins wideout DaeSean Hamilton, who took the former first-round pick to task. First, Tagovailoa detailed some of the Dolphins' locker room dysfunction after Miami dropped to 1-5 on the season following Los Angeles' game-winning field goal in the final minute.

"I think it starts with the leadership and helping articulate that for the guys, and then what we're expecting out of the guys," Tagovailoa said. "We're expecting 'this.' Are we getting that? Are we not getting that? We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late, guys not showing up to player-only meetings. There's a lot that goes into that.

"Do we have to make this mandatory? Do we not have to make this mandatory? It's a lot of things of that nature that we've gotta get cleaned up, and it starts with the little things like that."

Shortly after Tagovailoa's poignant remarks made the rounds, Hamilton — a practice squad player for the Dolphins during the 2022 season — took Miami's quarterback to task.

"This dude…the starting QB…was late to the first team meeting during my 3 seconds on the Dolphins and everything was all cool in there," Hamilton wrote Sunday night.

The Dolphins reportedly held a players-only meeting after their Week 1 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts, with whatever was discussed falling on deaf ears. Miami started the season 0-3 before its lone win came at home on Monday Night Football against the winless New York Jets.

Tagovailoa calling out the team's leadership is a bit ironic when he's the franchise player. He tossed three interceptions in Sunday's loss, sending his QBR (50.1) to 21st in the NFL.

This comes a week after the Dolphins squandered a 17-point lead on the road during a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

"There's just so many things that go into it," Tagovailoa said after that loss. "And we've got to figure this out. And we've got to figure this out now. This feeling sucks."