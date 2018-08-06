Former Eagles, Browns general manager Tom Heckert, recently a Broncos exec, dies at 51

Tom Heckert, shown when he was GM of the Cleveland Browns, died at age 51. File photo

Tom Heckert, the former general manager for the Eagles and Browns, died Sunday at the age of 51. The Broncos, where Heckert served as senior personnel advisor until he took leave due to health issues related to a blood disorder in July, made the announcement.

"Tom was an integral part of our organization and we're all incredibly saddened today," Broncos president of football operations John Elway said in a statement. "With his many years of experience and time as a GM, Tom was a tremendous resource and a key member of our team. He was a very good evaluator — he had an eye for talent, and we always trusted his voice. It's easy to see why Tom was widely respected and had so many great relationships across the league. I'll always be grateful for how he helped me transition into this position. My prayers go out to Tom's family, friends and everyone he worked with during his career."

Broncos director of player personnel Matt Russell added: "Tom hired me in Philadelphia and was a beloved friend for many years. The biggest thing with Tom was his loyalty, how he cared about his friends and how good he was at his job. Tom was one of the best because he combined exceptional player evaluation skills with his incredible network of connections around the NFL. Those relationships he formed are a testament to how well he treated everyone. Tom was a loyal friend and my heart goes out to his family."

Before joining the Broncos in 2013, Heckert served as the Browns' general manager from 2010-2012 and before that, the Eagles' general manager from 2006-2009. He was originally hired by the Eagles as director of player personnel in 2001. Heckert began his NFL career with the Dolphins, where he was scout from 1991-98, assistant director of pro personnel/college scout in 1999 and director of pro personnel in 2000. He spent the last five years with the Broncos, where he worked as director of pro personnel from 2013-2016 and senior personnel advisor in 2017.

According to the statement issued by the Broncos, "Heckert passed away peacefully [Sunday] night in the company of his family."