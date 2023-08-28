The NFL's roster cutdown deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, but you can expect to see some trades too. One player who is reportedly hoping for a trade is Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett.

According to ESPN, Barnett and agent Drew Rosenhaus have been given permission to gauge the market for a potential trade. The Eagles reportedly want to keep Barnett on the final 53-man roster, but they understand that their pass-rush group is relatively loaded. Philly has Brandon Graham, Tarron Jackson, Janarius Robinson and Josh Sweat currently listed as the other defensive ends. Plus, Haason Reddick gets involved in pressuring the passer as well. He led the Eagles with a career-high 16 sacks in 2022.

Barnett was selected by the Eagles with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee after being named First Team All-SEC in his final collegiate season. He was one of the most ferocious pass rushers in the country, and set a new Tennessee program record with 33 sacks -- passing Hall of Famer Reggie White. Along with those 33 sacks, Barnett racked up 198 total tackles and 52 tackles for loss in 39 career games played for the Volunteers.

In 65 games played over six seasons with the Eagles, Barnett has recorded 147 combined tackles, 21.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He played in just one game last season after tearing his ACL in the opener vs. the Detroit Lions.

ESPN reports that Barnett should have trade value. The 4-3 defensive end is 27 years old, and has one year remaining on his contract. In July, he agreed to restructure his deal, which now includes a $3.5 million guaranteed salary, $250K per-game bonuses and up to $2.25 million in incentives, per ESPN.