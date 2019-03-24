Former Eagles first-round pick Jeremy Maclin announces his retirement at wife's baby shower

After what went down on Sunday, there's a good chance that Jeremy Maclin is going to remember March 24 for the rest of his life. Not only did the NFL receiver take part in his wife's baby shower, but he also announced his retirement from the NFL.

Maclin's decision to hang up his cleats for good seemed to catch everyone at the shower by surprise.

"Something I want to share with everybody is that I'm retiring from the NFL," Maclin said. "I'm done."

A person attending the shower posted video of Maclin's retirement announcement on Twitter.

CONGRATS to my brother @jmac___19 On a spectacular Career, but also more importantly on becoming a dad very very soon and enjoying the rest of your life #RETIRED !!! pic.twitter.com/6pIFTxdfvm — Big Nick (@BigNickShow) March 24, 2019

The 30-year-old receiver is retiring after nine highly productive seasons in the NFL.

Maclin's career got off to a quick start in 2009 after the Eagles selected him with the 19th overall pick in the NFL Draft. During his rookie year, Maclin played in 15 games and caught 56 passes for 773 yards and four touchdowns. In 2010, with Michael Vick throwing him passes for most of the season, Maclin put up even bigger numbers, catching 70 passes for 964 yards and 10 touchdowns. Maclin's touchdown total was tied for the seventh-highest number in the NFL that year.

The receiver's biggest year in Philly came during his final season with the Eagles in 2014. With Chip Kelly running the show, Maclin caught 85 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. His yardage, receptions and touchdown totals all ranked in the top-15 of the NFL that year.

After a split with the Eagles, Maclin had two productive seasons with the Chiefs, before moving on to Baltimore in 2017. After being cut by the Ravens in March 2018, the receiver went unsigned due in large part to the fact that he spent most of the 2018 offseason battling a nagging hamstring injury.

Maclin will finish his career with 514 catches for 6,835 yards and 49 touchdowns. The former first-round pick earned a total of $52.55 million during his playing career, according to Spotrac.