The University of Oklahoma is entering a new venture as it enters the SEC, and a former Philadelphia Eagles personnel executive is helping to lead the way. In a new football recruiting structure with NIL at the forefront, Oklahoma is hiring former Eagles Vice President of Football Administration Jake Rosenberg and his consulting group in a partnership role with new general manager Curtis Lofton.

"We knew this shift would require a heavy lift to get us going, which is why we turned to an expert with Super Bowl-winning NFL experience," said Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione, via a statement released by the team. "Jake knows what it takes to build a championship team, and his reputation for developing cohesive programs and teams will serve us well as we modify our approach to meet the moment."

Rosenberg played a vital role with the Eagles over the past 12 seasons. He essentially served as general manager Howie Roseman's right-hand man during that span, having oversight on player signings and acquisitions, salary cap management and contract negotiations.

The Eagles built one of the NFL's top front offices with Rosenberg at the helm.

"During these past four years in Philadelphia, I've gotten to know Jake on a professional and personal level, and he's helped play an integral role in my development as a professional athlete," said Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played for the University of Oklahoma. "College players who attend programs that are built similarly to professional teams tend to have a more seamless transition to the next level, and I believe Jake's new role at OU will be a huge benefit for players who look to take their careers a step further.

"He's the perfect fit for this program and I'm excited for what's to come."

Rosenberg's strength was roster and cap management with the Eagles, and he will be taking those strengths to Oklahoma. His ability to negotiate contracts is expected to benefit the Sooners in a unique era of college football.