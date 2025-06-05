Two former Philadelphia Eagles teammates will be making a return to their former home, this time as opposing coaches. Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson are both first-year coaches at rival Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and they will be facing off against each other at Lincoln Financial Field this fall.

Jackson coaches the Delaware State Hornets while Vick leads the Norfolk State Spartans. The game will take place on Thursday, Oct. 30, and tickets to attend this matchup will go on sale on Tuesday, June 17.

Frank Gumienny, Eagles Chief Operating Officer, said they are "thrilled" to host the game.

"Led by first-year head coaches and all-time Eagles greats, DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick are blazing new trails in their respective careers that we are all so incredibly proud of. Lincoln Financial Field is excited to serve as the host venue for this highly anticipated HBCU matchup. We look forward to shining a much-deserved spotlight on the Delaware State and Norfolk State football programs," Gumienny said.

Jackson, whose many accomplishments include the first walk-off punt return in league history and the first player to earn a Pro Bowl nod at two positions, explained why his post retirement plans included coaching. He called it a "new phase" of his career at a school that he's seen help transform students' futures.

"A part of that transformation is opening our students and scholar athletes up to a whole new set of experiences at the highest level. For our teams to be playing in Philly, at the Linc, on the field Coach Vick and I called home for many years will be special for our players, our coaching staffs, our alumni and fans, and for HBCU culture around the country," Jackson said.

Vick echoed Jackson's thoughts, noting what this means for the players as well as for the two coaches returning to a stadium with such significance for them.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage," Vick said. "Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field -- this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen."

Vick and Jackson played together for five years in Philadelphia. In 51 games, Jackson caught 220 catches for 4,044 yards and 24 touchdowns from Vick.

In a joint statement released by presidents of both schools -- Norfolk State's Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston and Delaware State's Dr. Tony Allen -- both educators acknowledged the historic nature of the event and emphasized that this is also a way to put HBCUs in the spotlight.

"While we are both excited about the game, this is more than that. It is an opportunity to showcase our talented students on and off the field as well as the great many faculty, staff, and coaches whose work is a labor of love. The measure of this game's success will be in the light it shines on the power of our HBCU community; we are the best return on investment in higher education," the statement said.

"A game of this magnitude deserves a national platform, and I would like to commend the Philadelphia Eagles organization for providing us with an amazing venue for this highly anticipated event. This matchup will highlight the talent and legacy of HBCU football," said Dr. Melody Webb, Norfolk State's athletic director.

The Eagles website says event programming for the game will include networking opportunities, including with Vick and Jackson, as well as "resources for students on career readiness, work-based learning opportunities."