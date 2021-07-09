Nine months after his dismissal as Falcons general manager, a post he held for more than a decade, Thomas Dimitroff is returning to the NFL. But not in the sense you might expect. As first reported by Michael Holley, who guest wrote Peter King's "Football Morning in America" on Wednesday, Dimitroff is producing a new TV show about the life of an NFL GM.

Octagon, a sports and entertainment agency, is helping Dimitroff produce and sell the series, either for streaming or network TV. The agency represents Dimitroff along with dozens of other NFL clients, from former coaches like Bill Cowher and Brian Billick to active players like Chris Carson and Chase Edmonds.

Dimitroff, 54, has already interviewed 15 current GMs for his "unfiltered" show, per Holley, including the Buccaneers' Jason Licht, the Chiefs' Brett Veach, the Eagles' Howie Roseman and the Saints' Mickey Loomis. The premise of the show, Holley notes, is to "show the aspects of the job -- and the personalities behind it -- that often go unseen (or) unexplained."

As USA Today's Touchdown Wire reports, restaurants in both Baltimore and Buffalo, New York, have hinted that their cities' respective NFL GMs will also be featured in the show, with Dimitroff previously being spotted interviewing the Ravens' Eric DeCosta and Bills' Brandon Beane.

Dimitroff spent just under 13 full seasons as the Falcons' GM, starting in 2008. The Patriots' director of college scouting for five years prior to his tenure in Atlanta, he oversaw six different playoff appearances by the Falcons, including a Super Bowl bid in 2016. He was fired along with coach Dan Quinn last October after Atlanta opened the 2020 season with an 0-5 record.