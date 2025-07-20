The Cincinnati Bengals are adding some experience and competition to their quarterback room. According to NFL Media, the Bengals are signing former third-round pick Desmond Ridder to compete behind Joe Burrow.

Ridder was actually recruited to the University of Cincinnati by Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who served as the Bearcats' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for one season in 2016. Ridder went on to become one of the best quarterbacks in Cincinnati program history, winning AAC Offensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

Ridder was the second quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, taken by the Atlanta Falcons at No. 74 overall. Over two seasons, Ridder went 8-9 as the starter in Atlanta while throwing for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore last offseason.

Ridder never played for the Cardinals, but was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders off Arizona's practice squad in October, and played in six games for Vegas due to multiple quarterback injuries. In all last season, Ridder completed 61.2% of his passes for 458 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He lost his one start against the Falcons in Week 15, while throwing for 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Ridder joins a quarterback room headlined by Burrow, but also includes Jake Browning, Logan Woodside and undrafted free agent Payton Thorne out of Auburn.