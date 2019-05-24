Former first-round pick Adam 'Pacman' Jones announces retirement after 14 seasons

After 14 NFL seasons that are better remembered for what occurred off the field rather than on the field, Adam Jones has officially called it a career.

According to 247 Sports, Jones announced his retirement on Thursday night via an Instagram story. Another post on his Instagram page regarding a retirement gift seemingly confirms he's walked away from football.

"This is an official letter," Jones said in the video, per 247 Sports. "It's official that I'm done with the NFL."

The sixth-overall pick of the Titans in 2005, Jones, who went by the nickname "Pacman," wound up playing for four teams throughout his career, most notably the Bengals from 2010-17. In his career, the cornerback/return man notched 17 interceptions, 435 solo tackles, one Pro Bowl selection, and one first-team All-Pro nod.

But he'll be remembered for what transpired away from the field. In USA Today's database that tracks NFL player arrests, Jones' name is listed for incidents in 2005, 2006 (four), 2007, 2011, 2013 (two), and again in 2017. The 10 cases range from assault to public intoxication to marijuana to disorderly conduct.

Not included in the database is his arrest this past February. He took a plea deal in March after being charged with intimidation, battery against a public safety official, cheating at gambling, attempted theft, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and two counts of resisting law enforcement, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

According to the Las Vegas Sun, Jones was sentenced to one-year probation for his role in a 2007 shooting that left one person partially paralyzed and two others injured. He was suspended for the entire 2007 season. In 2015, The Washington Post reported that Jones was ordered to pay more than $12 million in damages to two victims of the shooting. Jones was also suspended for a portion of the 2008 season with the Cowboys for an alcohol-related incident .

He spent the 2009 season out of the league before he latched on with the Bengals for eight years. The Broncos, who signed Jones in August of last year, cut him in November.