Kadarius Toney is currently a free agent and has been on three teams in his four NFL seasons. While Toney is looking for his next NFL stop, the former first-round pick had to refute reports he was giving up his NFL dreams for another career.

Toney responded to a post he made on Instagram Live this week that social media allegedly assumed he would retire from the NFL and start a rap career as Yung Joka. He addressed the rumors on his own Instagram.

"Goofies on the net hollerin I'm retiring," Toney wrote. "Just want clout. Ain't speakin on the s--- nomo...Love da attention for my musik tho. It's been a passion."

Based on the Instagram story, it didn't appear that Toney actually retired from the NFL. While currently a free agent, Toney has been a rapper for years going by the name Yung Joka.

Toney has played for three teams in his four NFL seasons, the most recent being the Cleveland Browns. He was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in August and signed with the Browns' practice squad in September. He was elevated from the practice squad in December and finished with no catches in three games (only having one target). He was waived in December following a muffed punt in a Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A former first-round pick of the New York Giants, Toney failed to last two seasons in New York before the franchise traded him to Kansas City. Toney was instrumental toward the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII, catching a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give Kansas City the lead in a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He also had two punt returns for 77 yards, including a 65-yard punt return in the second half of the game.

Toney's career has been marred by issues on and off the field. His drops and muffed punts have been a focal point throughout his career, along with social media activity and unexplained behavior. He was arrested in February in Georgia on one count of aggravated assault and one count of obstructing 911 calls.

During his time with the Chiefs, Toney was listed with an injury designation for the final three weeks of the 2023 regular season and the postseason -- later listed for personal reasons. During the Super Bowl run that season, Toney claimed on Instagram Live he was not injured and that the Chiefs were falsely placing him on the injury report. Injuries hurt Toney's time with the Giants, which included an ejection for throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee in the midst of a 10-catch, 189-yard performance.

Whether Toney gets a job for the 2025 season remains to be seen, but the former first-round pick hasn't given up on a professional football career just yet.