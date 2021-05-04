The Miami Dolphins used two of their first three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft on defense, and they may not be done adding to that side of the ball just yet. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that former Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker was visiting the Dolphins. Miami has a solid secondary, but adding a former first-round pick to the group would be intriguing.

Last year, the Colts declined Hooker's fifth-year option, but they were still interested in bringing him back. Unfortunately, he didn't get much of an opportunity to earn a new contract, as he tore his Achilles in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. Injuries have unfortunately been a struggle in Hooker's four-year career, as he has never played a full season. Hooker was drafted with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, and when he has been healthy, he has shown some flashes of stardom. In 2019, Hooker recorded a career-high 51 combined tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions in 13 games.

The Dolphins have starters in Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain at safety, and also selected former Oregon safety Jevon Holland in the second round. You have to wonder what kind of deal Miami would offer Hooker if this marriage comes to fruition, but by all means this could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for a Dolphins team looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016. In 36 career games, Hooker has recorded 124 combined tackles, 11 passes defensed and seven interceptions.