Davis Webb is going right from the field to the coaches booth. Webb, who last season served as one of the backups to Daniel Joneswith the New York Giants, is heading to Denver to become the Broncos' new quarterbacks coach, according to ESPN.

Webb, 28, had previously expressed interest in beginning his coaching career. There were recently reports that he would consider moving into coaching this offseason if the right opportunity presented itself.

The former Texas Tech and California quarterback was selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Webb didn't play a snap in his rookie season, was waived by the Giants before his second season and signed with the New York Jets. After being cut prior to the start of the 2019 season, the Buffalo Bills signed Webb to their practice squad, and he remained with the organization for the next three seasons. Webb got his first NFL regular-season action in 2021.

Davis Webb QB CMP% 57.5 YDs 168 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 4.2

Following the conclusion of last season, Webb was reportedly offered the Bills' quarterbacks coach job, and had the opportunity to follow in Kellen Moore's footsteps in going directly from backup quarterback to assistant coach with the same franchise. However, Webb elected to spend another season as a player, and it was a decision he would not regret as Webb received his first career start in Week 18 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed 23-of-40 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown, and also rushed for another touchdown in the 22-16 loss.

Webb will begin his coaching career in Denver working under Sean Payton, who in 2009 led the Saints to the franchise's first Super Bowl title. He will work closely with Russell Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler with Seattle who endured a rocky first season in Denver.