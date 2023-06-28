Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress knows a thing or two about winning it all -- his New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Looking at one of his former NFC East rivals, Burress says one player is holding the Dallas Cowboys back from hoisting the Lombardi trophy: Dak Prescott.

"I believe he's reached his ceiling as a quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys. They can win, but they won't win a championship with him," Burress said earlier this month.

Burress is best known for his time with the New York Giants, playing with them from 2005 to 2008. He started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing there from 2000 to 2004 before joining the Giants. He then stayed in New York, playing for the Jets in 2011 before returning to the Steelers from 2012 to 2013.

The wide receiver says as long as the Cowboys offense is led by Prescott, they will not have the experience he and the Giants enjoyed in 2008.

The Cowboys do seem to have a curse when it comes to the postseason; they've only just won their first road playoff game since 1992. Since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2016, the furthest Prescott has brought the Cowboys is to the divisional round. Dallas made it that far three times under Prescott, but lost all three appearances, once to the Green Bay Packers in 2016, once to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and last season to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas is staying loyal to Prescott and they seem to believe he's the guy who gives them the best chance of reaching the Super Bowl. In February, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes they can be Super Bowl champions with Prescott at the helm.

"I've got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak," Jones said. "Because we know him. We know what he's about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic. Other than he hadn't won some key playoff games, he's everything you want in a quarterback."

Injuries and up-and-down play has impacted Prescott's career; In 2022, a thumb injury caused him to miss time early on. He had 23 touchdowns with 15 interceptions with 2,860 yards and a completion rating of 66.2 in 12 games. In 2021, he played 16 games, ending with 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions with a completion percentage of 68.8. In 2020, Prescott was enjoying a spectacular start to his season, but it got cut short due to a broken ankle suffered in Week 5.

This offseason, the Cowboys signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks and released running back Ezekiel Elliott. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Dallas has the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +1500. The Cowboys' odds of winning the conference is at +650 and winning the division is at +165.