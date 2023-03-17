NFL kicker Josh Lambo announced Friday morning that he was hanging up the cleats -- both the football cleats, and the soccer ones. At the age of 32, he is retiring from professional sports.

"Today, I officially retire from pro sports," Lambo wrote on Twitter. "4 years in MLS and 7 in the NFL have led me to things I could only dream of, and now I want to help others accomplish their goals as I become a speaker and author. Thank you to the fans that supported me and the teammates I worked (with)."

While Lambo was a first-round pick of FC Dallas, he went undrafted in the NFL out of Texas A&M back in 2015. Lambo got his start with the San Diego Chargers, and played in all 16 games in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons, converting 52 of 64 field goals, and 70 of 78 extra points.

Lambo signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, and played 46 games for the franchise. In all, he converted 76 of 83 field goals, and 73 of 81 extra points. In 2019, Lambo was named a Second Team All-Pro after missing just one of 34 field goal attempts, and one of his 20 extra point attempts.

While Lambo's career won't be defined by what happened during his final season in Jacksonville, he provided the final straw that broke the camel's back when it came to the disastrous Urban Meyer tenure, as the kicker accused the Jaguars' first-year head coach of kicking him before the team's final preseason game that year. Meyer was fired less than 24 hours after Lambo's allegations. Lambo actually sued the Jaguars over the incident.

Lambo retires having made the third-most field goals in Jaguars history behind Josh Scobee and Mike Hollis. He never missed a field goal for Jacksonville between 20 and 39 yards.

Lambo wrapped up his NFL career with the rival Tennessee Titans in 2022. He kicked in one game -- a Thursday night upset win over the Green Bay Packers -- where Lambo converted 3 of 4 extra points.