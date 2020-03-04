Former Jets first-round pick Muhammad Wilkerson reportedly charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and more

Things aren't getting any better for Muhammad Wilkerson. The 30-year-old spent his last stretch in the NFL as a member of the Green Bay Packers in 2018, after signing a one-year, $5 million deal that ended with him landing on injured reserve after suffering a severe ankle injury in September of that year that required surgery to repair. He hasn't played a snap in the league since, and he's now had yet another run-in with the law.

Wilkerson was reportedly arrested recently and charged by the New Jersey State Police with DWI, per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, as well as possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. This marks the second time since June 2018 that Wilkerson has been arrested for DWI, and if his plan is to return to the NFL in the future -- it may be derailed.

The former first-round pick entered the league with great potential out of Temple, going on to become a two-time Second-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the New York Jets, going on to sign a five-year, $86 million extension with $53 million in guaranteed money in 2016 that would keep with the team for the foreseeable future. One season later, the Jets began deactivating Wilkerson due to what was reportedly a repeated violation of team rules, and flat-out released him in the offseason to follow.

He'd then land with the Packers on the aforementioned prove-it deal, but didn't fare any better in Green Bay due to injury.

It's to-be-determined if the NFL will open a probe into Wilkerson's arrests, as they've done in the past with players not long removed from the league who still have a chance at returning. Whether they do or do not, the more pressing issue(s) for Wilkerson is the fact he's facing fines and possible jail time -- if convicted.