The Green Bay Packers had an notable visitor for Wednesday's practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robert Saleh, who was recently relieved of his duties as the New York Jets head coach, was spotted observing practice and appeared to be holding what looked to be a practice script. Given his long history with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (both personally as well as professionally), Saleh's next coaching stop possibly being in Green Bay shouldn't come as a surprise. LaFleur was the best man in Saleh's wedding. Their first NFL coaching stops were in Houston, where they both served as quality control coaches at the same time in the late 2000s. They were also roommates as graduate assistants at Central Michigan in the early 2000s.

LaFleur has Saleh working with him on the offensive side of the ball, where LaFleur operates as the Packers offensive play-caller.

"We've been close for a really long time," LaFleur said after practice on Wednesday. "Shoot, we were roommates together back at Central Michigan. Thought it was a good idea to bring him here. He's helping us on the offensive side of the ball. I think that's a good deal to have that defensive perspective on that side of the ball. Just taking a look at some of the things we're doing. ... I think it's a good opportunity for him to learn and also for him to help us and give us perspective on how teams might see us. How they might defend us. Certainly can find holes or some vulnerabilities, if you will, in the defense that we're playing, so yeah that's how we're going to use him."

The two talked shortly after his dismissal from the Jets, and that's when LaFleur offered Saleh the opportunity to come to Green Bay.

"You guys know, again, he is one of my closest friends," LaFleur said. "So we immediately talked. I didn't try to put any pressure on him whatsoever. I just said, 'Hey if you want to stay involved or whatever, the opportunity would be here if you wanted it.' ... I think he has an elite defensive mind, but that's why I want him on the offensive side so he can help us attack the defenses."

He initially recommended Saleh take a vacation to unwind before jumping back into coaching, but Saleh jumped at the chance to remain connected to NFL football.

"I just think it speaks to how much he loves the game of football, and obviously it's tough when it gets taken away from you. I don't think it [the Jets firing Saleh] was the right decision, but that's not for me to say."

Saleh doesn't yet have an official title of LaFleur's coaching staff with LaFleur himself calling the situation "pretty fluid." The Packers head coach did reveal Saleh is staying at his house while in Green Bay this week.

"I think it's important for him to spend time with his family. He is staying through Thursday and going back on Friday," LaFleur said.

Saleh clearly has things he can bring to the table in Green Bay. The 44-year-old has been coaching in the NFL since 2005, and over that time he worked with several dominant defenses. He was on the Seahawks' defensive staff when Seattle shut down the Broncos' prolific offense in the 2013 Super Bowl. Saleh later presided over a 49ers defense that was one of the NFL's best units from 2017 to 2020.

While his time with the Jets didn't go as planned, Saleh did leave an imprint on a defense that was 32nd in the NFL in scoring during his first year in the Big Apple. The unit soared to fourth in the NFL in points allowed during his second season, was 12th in 2023 and is currently 11th in the league.

Green Bay's defense is currently 10th in the NFL in points allowed. The unit also forced 17 turnovers during the season's first seven games, which is the most in the NFL, under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Hafley worked under Saleh in San Francisco as a defensive backs coach for three seasons from 2016-2018, but LaFleur will make sure his BFF doesn't step on the toes of his new DC.

"I think Haf and our defensive staff have a great thing going right now, and I totally trust them," LaFleur said. "It's Year 1. He's got to go through it himself, so I don't want to do that [have Saleh provide feedback on the Packers defense]."