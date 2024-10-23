The Green Bay Packers had an notable visitor for Wednesday's practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robert Saleh, who was recently relieved of his duties as the New York Jets head coach, was spotted observing practice.

Given his long history with Packers coach Matt LaFleur (both personally as well as professionally), Saleh's next coaching stop possibly being in Green Bay shouldn't come as a surprise. LaFleur was the best man in Saleh's wedding. Their first NFL coaching stops were in Houston, where they both served as quality control coaches at the same time in the late 2000s.

Saleh clearly has things he can bring to the table in Green Bay. The 44-year-old has been coaching in the NFL since 2005 and over that time worked with several dominant defenses. He was on the Seahawks' defensive staff when Seattle shut down the Broncos' prolific offense in the 2013 Super Bowl. Saleh later presided over a 49ers defense that was one of the NFL's best units.

While his time with the Jets didn't go as planned, Saleh did leave an imprint on a defense that was 32nd in the NFL in scoring during his first year in the Big Apple. The unit soared to fourth in the NFL in points allowed during his second season, was 12th in 2023 and is currently 11th in the league.

Green Bay's defense is currently 10th in the NFL in points allowed. The unit also forced 17 turnovers during the season's first six games.