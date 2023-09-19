The Jets are touting Zach Wilson's improvement under center, even after the former first-round draft pick threw three interceptions in a blowout loss to the Cowboys. Coach Robert Saleh doesn't anticipate the team adding another quarterback to replace the injured Aaron Rodgers. But former Jets QB Boomer Esiason believes that's the wrong approach, and he's got a specific idea for an upgrade.

"Right now, there's no other choice for the Jets on the roster," Esiason said on "Boomer and Gio" this week. "All of us over there at 'The NFL Today,' everybody's tied into something, everybody has an opinion ... (and) most guys (think) that Carson Wentz would be the answer, because you wouldn't have to give up anything.

"And I know that Carson Wentz has a perception about him," Esiason continued, "but Frank Reich did not wanna cut Carson Wentz in Indianapolis. He didn't. The owner did, because the owner overreacted to two losses at the end of the season. ... Carson Wentz is not playing for a reason. ... (But) he also is not gonna be a guy that's just gonna (be) as bad as Zach Wilson."

Esiason is referring to Wentz's trade from the Colts to the Commanders, which occurred prior to 2022 and came just one year after Indy acquired Wentz from the Eagles. Reich, who was fired as the Colts' coach during last season, reportedly advocated for Wentz's initial acquisition, only to sign off on trading the former MVP candidate to Washington, where he started just seven games.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Wentz has had a quiet market since his release by the Commanders in February. The Chiefs reportedly contacted the former No. 2 overall draft pick about a potential backup role early in the offseason, but he's yet to even visit a team this year.

Wilson, meanwhile, has never completed more than 56 percent of his passes in a season. He's 26 of 48 for 310 yards, two touchdowns and four picks since replacing Rodgers, who suffered a torn Achilles early in Week 1.