Ty Johnson was released by the Jets on April 26, less than a month after he tore his pectoral muscle during an offseason workout -- timing that has clearly upset the running back. Johnson says the team cut him shortly after asking him to undergo surgery. The veteran has remained unsigned since being released.

Johnson, 25, said he didn't want to have the surgery but did so after the Jets advised him to. He was let go less than a month after the team re-signed him in March. The pec injury occurred after he was re-signed. He was released with a non-football injury designation.

"I've had some dark, dark days, man," Johnson said via an Instagram post. "Went to New York. I told them, even before the report, I was working out and this is what happened. I saw the team doctor, he said, 'You need to get it fixed.' Flew out the next day. Come back happy that I got it done even though I didn't want to get it done.

"That following Wednesday, you're out of there. And I was like, 'Damn.' But at the end of the day, I know I'm going to be alright. … Just gotta keep going forward."

While he's never been a featured, back, Johnson has been productive in spurts throughout his career. A sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Johnson started his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. He was picked up by the Jets a day after being waived by the Lions on October 1, 2020. Johnson spent the next two-plus seasons with the Jets, where he rushed for 652 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards-per-carry. He also caught 62 passes for 559 yards and three touchdowns during his time in New York.

Given the time of his surgery, Johnson may not be physically ready to play at the start of the regular season. That might lead to him possibly being signed by a team once the season already begins. His best bet could be joining a team that suffers injuries at the position at some point during the regular season.