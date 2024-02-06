Former wide receiver Rod Gardner hasn't played in the NFL since the 2006 season, but he still uses football lessons he learned on the gridiron. One of his latest adventures took him around the world with his favorite teammate, his wife Leticia, as the Gardners were one of the teams competing in the upcoming 36th season of "The Amazing Race."

The couple recently talked to CBS Sports about their experience, and they said they didn't need much convincing when they were offered a chance to be on the show. But they knew tackling the challenge would require a unique game plan.

"I was all in from the beginning, but I didn't know how we were going to do it as a couple," said Rod, who last played for the Kansas City Chiefs. "We really had to see and test out our relationship and our marriage, and see where we stand under pressure, how our communication skills are. ... I didn't know what to expect when we got on the show but we definitely had some eye-opening moments."

The show features 13 teams racing around the world on a limited budget. Competitors must decipher clues and complete challenges to advance. The last team remaining wins, and receives $1 million for their efforts. (The new season of "The Amazing Race" is set to debut on Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.)

Leticia moved to Atlanta in 2009 and six months later she met Rod. The two of them have been inseparable since, but "The Amazing Race" taught them more about how to manage their different styles of competition and communication -- particularly when it came to navigation and how to go "on to the next play" after setbacks.

"That definitely made it tough because even behind the scenes when he is cheering me on he is like, 'You know when your body is saying you just need to stop, that's when you gotta go harder,'" Leticia said. "I was like, hmm nah. My body said she was done.'

"I think I had to learn how to really go in under pressure, right then and there, a split-second decision. That's what he is good at doing, he had to do that on the field."

Rod played for six seasons in the NFL so he is used to competing against others and he utilized some of those skills in this arena. His wife's approach, focusing on competing solely against herself, was a clash in styles that Rod said he had to adjust to, while Leticia learned just how strong she truly is.

"She wasn't a quitter, and I just had to teach her, you know, in football we are always told 'on to next play.' Whatever happened in the last play doesn't matter," he said. "We gotta keep pushing forward, we can't focus on that. That was a big game-changer for our relationship because if we did mess up, I was like, 'Baby, it's over. Let's just keep going, don't worry about it.'"

Rod was a star at Clemson before he was selected 15th overall in the 2001 NFL Draft. He played for Washington until 2004, then spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City.

During the 2006 season, Rod was part of the Chiefs roster that went 9-7 and managed to clinch the sixth seed in the playoffs. However, they lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the opening round. The Chiefs are making their fourth trip to the Super Bowl in the past five seasons, and will be going for their third title. Rod said he is happy for their success.

"It's crazy to see the transition from just trying to make the playoffs, just trying to have a winning season. Now it's some sort of a dynasty," he said. "That's amazing, but you've seen how much work they've put in as an organization. Getting the right players, getting Patrick Mahomes, putting the pieces together and seeing what it has evolved to. Right now you can't do nothing but cheer. Even if you don't like them, you cant be mad at them."

Rod admitted he was rooting for the Raiders this year, and during big games he enjoys rooting for the underdogs so he would be excited if the San Francisco 49ers won. However, he said it's hard to go against Mahomes so he's picking the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII, which will air on CBS on Sunday.

"I think we still have a jersey downstairs," Leticia said. "Maybe I'll wear it."