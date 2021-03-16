The Jacksonville Jaguars had a busy second day of legal tampering, as they agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin on a three-year deal. Just hours later, however, they made an even bigger splash by agreeing to terms with former Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones on a two-year deal, according to CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal is worth $14.5 million and includes $9.2 million fully guaranteed.

Jones, who just turned 31 last week, caught a career-high 76 passes for 978 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. His time with the Lions has been impressive, as he has recorded nine receiving touchdowns in three out of five seasons in Detroit. Jones played in all 16 games for the first time in three years last season, and showed no signs of slowing down. While there are several intriguing options at wide receiver on the open market, Jones' consistency, playmaking ability and experience certainly stands out. Additionally, he's the only player in the NFL who has caught at least nine touchdown passes in each of the last two seasons.

Originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Cal, Jones caught 134 passes for 1,729 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Bengals in 43 career games. In 2016, the Lions inked Jones to a new deal in free agency, and he immediately improved. In his first season in Detroit, Jones caught 55 passes for a career-high 930 yards and four touchdowns, and then recorded his only 1,000-yard season in 2017 with nine touchdown catches to go along with it.

The Jaguars' offense is beginning to take shape under first-year head coach Urban Meyer. The Jaguars are expected to select former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they franchise-tagged left tackle Cam Robinson and have a solid wide receiving corps with D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault Jr. and now Jones. The Jags also have Keelan Cole, Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook as pending free agents.