Former Lions safety Glover Quin blasts Matt Patricia for 'his attitude, his persona, his arrogance'

It's open season on Matt Patricia.

One month after Darius Slay, who was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia earlier this offseason, ripped the Lions coach on his way out of town, another former Lions player has roasted him. This time, it's former NFL safety Glover Quin, who spent 2013-18 with the Lions, meaning that Quin was there for the collapse of the Jim Schwartz era, the beginning and end of Jim Caldwell's tenure as coach, and the start of Patricia's reign. In other words, he's qualified to assess how Patricia's coaching style differed from the coach he replaced.

Quin, released by the Lions last offseason before he eventually retired in the summer, blasted Patricia for coming into Detroit and trying to change a culture that didn't need fixing.

"I think he came in with the mentality of, 'I gotta tear this whole thing down and rebuild it.' And then you have players who had been there under Jim Caldwell, who had turned the organization around already, because when I got there in 2013, it was not a good situation, not a good place to be," Quin told Sports Radio 610 in Houston. "But over the years -- 2014, '15, '16, '17 -- we were playing good ball and we were able to change the perception of Detroit Lion football."

According to Quin, the players never bought what Patricia was selling, partly due to Patricia's "arrogance."

"We were changing the perception for the Detroit Lions and then all of sudden Matt Patricia comes in and feels like, 'I gotta change the whole culture,'" Quin said. "And we're like, 'You don't have to change the culture. The culture is good. They just maybe want you to get us over the hump.' ... Coach Patricia came in and he tore it all down, and a lot of the guys didn't really want to buy into what he was teaching because of the way he presented it. His attitude, his persona, his arrogance, things like that made people not really want to buy into it. And that was the disconnect."

It's not difficult to see where Quin is coming from. Patricia has posted a 9-22-1 record with the Lions in two seasons after Caldwell went 36-28 with the Lions with two playoff berths in four seasons. Caldwell's worst season with the Lions resulted in a 7-9 record. Patricia's best season with the Lions resulted in a 6-10 record. They've finished in last place in the NFC North in both of Patricia's seasons and have made a few questionable personnel moves, which can also be attributed to general manager Bob Quinn, of course. In addition to the Slay trade, the Lions gifted Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick, and traded Golden Tate in a rebuilding move after already trading a fifth-round pick for Damon Harrison, a very good player who never meshed with the Lions' rebuilding timeline. Harrison was released after only one-and-a-half seasons with the Lions despite signing an extension in August.

Speaking of Harrison, he too didn't seem to enjoy his time with the Lions. He recently said he was "hell-bent on getting out" of Detroit, according to ESPN.

"To be completely honest with you, I didn't want to go to Detroit because of some things that I heard from some guys in the past and some guys who were there," Harrison told the Green Light podcast. "So when I got the call that that's where I was traded, I didn't answer the phone for a couple hours. [Lions general manager] Bob Quinn was calling me and I didn't pick up the phone because I was trying to figure out a way to get out of it."

This also isn't the first time Quin has gone in on Patricia's coaching style. As recently as December, as the Lions bumbled their way to the third-overall pick, Quin questioned if the Lions players wanted to fight for Patricia, telling the "The Pat McAfee Show" that "It's not a great situation and it's not a situation where, like, I don't know if they can fight out of it right now because I don't know if the love and the like for Patricia's style makes the players want to fight out of it."

Additionally, an unnamed former Lions player told the Detroit Free Press in December 2018 that Patricia was consistently late for team meetings while Dave Birkett reported that Patricia "routinely showed up late for his media availability sessions in his first year as head coach."

You might not think much of Patricia's lack of punctuality, but consider the following: During his first season with the Lions, Patricia criticized a reporter during a press conference for his posture, telling him to "sit up" and "have a little respect for the process."

It's little things like that that make both Slay and Quin's criticisms of Patricia believable -- you know, besides the fact that the Lions have won only 29.7 percent of their games since Patricia replaced a coach who won 56.3 percent of his games in Detroit. The results don't justify the means.

On Friday, when he asked about former players being critical of Patricia, Lions general manager Bob Quinn defended his coach, according to The Athletic's Chris Burke.

"You can go ask anybody in the locker room right now what they think of coach and how they run the team and they're 100 percent behind him. ... I have no concerns with that at all," Quinn said.