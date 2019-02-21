Former Lions star Calvin Johnson approved for medical marijuana business in Detroit

Since his abrupt retirement from the NFL after the 2015 season, Calvin Johnson has made it clear he doesn't miss playing football. Now we might have another idea why.

It turns out the former Detroit Lions wide receiver has been working behind the scenes to start his own medical marijuana business in suburban Detroit. And as the Associated Press reported Thursday, the six-time Pro Bowler is now one step closer to doing just that, with Michigan's Medical Marijuana Licensing Board granting Johnson preliminary approval for the operation of a dispensary.

The board voted 4-0 Thursday in favor of Johnson's application, per the AP. Along with his wife, Brittney, the former All-Pro wideout has already registered for a Bloomfield Hills business called Michigan Community Collective. Johnson had a previous application denied in December, according to the report, alongside former Lions and Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Rob Sims because of minor traffic tickets and "problems with homes Sims owns in the suburb of Dearborn."

The traffic tickets have since been resolved, Johnson's spokesman told the AP, clearing the way for marijuana by "Megatron."

Johnson isn't the first big-name former NFL player to step into the medical marijuana game. Longtime Miami Dolphins running back -- and once-infamous pot advocate -- Ricky Williams announced a cannabis-based wellness brand in 2018. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahom, meanwhile, teamed up with Williams to promote the Gridiron Cannabis Coalition.

Johnson retired after nine seasons in the NFL, ending his career with the 29th most receiving yards in league history. Drafted second overall by the Lions out of Georgia Tech in 2007, he broke the NFL record for single-season receiving yards (1,964) and posted more yards in his first nine years than anyone except Torry Holt and Jerry Rice.