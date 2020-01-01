Former MLB exec Paul DePodesta reportedly running Browns' search for new head coach
DePodesta has worked for Cleveland since 2016 but has reportedly never headlined such a decision
The Cleveland Browns have had eight head coaches in their last 12 seasons, but for the first time in a half-decade, they'll have somebody else running their search for a new one.
That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who reported Wednesday that former MLB executive Paul DePodesta, the team's chief strategy officer, is in charge of the Browns' latest hiring process. DePodesta wasn't installed as the lead voice on the search until after "a few days of mixed messages to candidates (within) the organization," per Rapoport, but he's since been tasked as the top adviser to Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.
Perhaps best known for his role as an assistant on the "Moneyball" Oakland Athletics, DePodesta has worked for the Browns since 2016, when he joined the front office alongside fellow analytics advocate Sashi Brown. Although he kept his title long after Brown, who was notably dismissed with four games left in Cleveland's winless 2017 season, DePodesta was previously outranked in other coaching decisions, reportedly preferring Sean McDermott to Hue Jackson during the Browns' 2016 hiring process and Kevin Stefanski, the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator, to Freddie Kitchens entering 2019.
DePodesta's official title hasn't changed in the wake of his added responsibility, Rapoport said Wednesday, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler previously reported that "key members of the personnel team have begun exploring work elsewhere" after "losing the battle" to DePodesta. Browns general manager John Dorsey, of course, publicly parted ways with the organization on Tuesday, with the Haslams confirming they could not come to an agreement on a restructured role for the former Kansas City Chiefs GM.
Before joining the Browns, DePodesta spent about two decades working in MLB, starting as a Cleveland Indians scout in 1996, moving to the Athletics in 1999 and later owning chief front-office roles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and New York Mets.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule revealed
Get all the info you need for the NFL playoffs, including the date, TV schedule, and times...
-
Twitter reacts to Gettleman
The Giants general manager's press conference was interesting to say the least
-
Draft prospects in the Citrus Bowl
Two traditional powerhouses square off in Orlando
-
Prospects to watch in Outback Bowl
A first-round defensive lineman and a instant starter at receiver will take center stage in...
-
Draft prospects in the Rose Bowl
The Ducks and Badgers meet in a rematch of the 2012 Rose Bowl
-
Prospects to watch in Sugar Bowl
A big home-running hitting receiver and an electric running back will be under the microscope...
-
49ers beat Seahawks by inches in finale
The 49ers got off to a hot start and ended Russell Wilson's comeback attempt with a crucial...
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game