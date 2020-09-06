The Detroit Lions are signing veteran running back Adrian Peterson, 35, to a one-year deal, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. Additionally, he told Josina Anderson "they're giving me an opportunity to play. I know coach (Darell) Bevell from my days in Minnesota. Ultimately, I feel comfortable going there and helping them to get better." According to Anderson, Peterson was en route to Detroit Sunday morning.

When Detroit announced their 53-man roster Saturday, there were four running backs listed: Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough, Ty Johnson and rookie D'Andre Swift. Swift, a second-round pick out of Georgia, has missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. The team will need to make a corresponding move to remain at the 53-man roster limit.

Peterson was cut by Washington Friday after spending two seasons with the team. Prior to splitting the 2017 campaign with the Saints and Cardinals, the Texas native had spent 10 seasons with the Vikings. In 15 games last season, Peterson rushed 211 times for 898 yards and five touchdowns in addition to 17 receptions for 142 yards.

Coach Ron Rivera explained how they came to the decision to part ways with the seasoned vet.

"It's not about what he didn't do, it's about what these other guys were doing for us and allows us to go in the direction we feel good about," Rivera said of the decision to let Peterson go. "The guy's got football left in him."

Peterson (14,216) is currently No. 5 on the NFL's all-time rushing leaders list behind Emmitt Smith (18,355), Walter Payton (16,726), Frank Gore (15,347) and Barry Sanders (15,269). The former No. 7 overall selection by the Vikings was named NFL MVP in 2012 and has been selected to seven Pro Bowls.

Detroit opens their season at home Sunday, Sep. 13 against the Chicago Bears. Washington travels to Detroit for a Nov. 15, Week 10 showdown.

The Lions went 3-12-1 in the second season under coach Matt Patricia after starting quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered an injury in Week 8 against the Raiders.