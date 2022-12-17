Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib has been sued for wrongful death in response to the fatal shooting of youth coach Michael Hickmon, who was killed during a game in North Texas on Aug. 13. His brother Yaqub Talib and the Big 12 Youth Sports League are also named as defendants.

The Talib brothers were coaching the North Dallas United Bobcats in a game against Hickmon's team, the D.E.A. Dragons. According to a report by WFAA, the lawsuit states that the Bobcats coaches "became physically and verbally abusive" after the Dragons scored a touchdown, which resulted in the game ending early.

Aqib Talib allegedly confronted Hickmon and threw the first punch, escalating the situation after what had already been a tense game. The lawsuit states that Hickmon "defensively backpedaled to extricate himself from the situation" and that Yaqub Talib pulled out a gun and fired approximately five shots, an action that caused Hickmon to eventually lose his life.

Yaqub Talib was reportedly not legally permitted to carry a handgun because he was a convicted felon at the time of the shooting. He was indicted on a felony murder charge by a Dallas County grand jury in September.

"Despite these facts, the [Yaqub and Aqib Talib] were allowed and approved by [Big XII Youth Sports League and Family Services] to coach and otherwise participate in the running of teams in the Big XII League," the lawsuit reads.

The Hickmon family is seeking $1 million in damages and is asking for a trial by jury.

In a statement published by WFAA, Frank Perez, the lawyer representing Aqib Talib, said his client "was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life." Perez added that Talib "would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."