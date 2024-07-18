Willie Anderson is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he feels that a movie is a big reason why he has yet to receive a bronze bust in Canton, Ohio.

One of the NFL's best offensive tackles during the 2000s, Anderson feels that the movie "The Blind Side" created an unfair bias against right tackles, which is the side of the line he played on for the majority of his 13-year career.

"I think the media had a bias," Anderson said on "Up & Adams." "They just didn't understand ... the guys we blocked over there were some of the best rushers of all-time. The whole 'Blind Side' thing ... the right side guys got pushed away."

The movie, which is about former NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher's upbringing, does indeed hype up the left tackle position and its heightened importance following Lawrence Taylor's crushing blindside tackle in 1985 that ended Joe Theismann's career. From that point on, teams focused more on acquiring left tackles who could properly protect a quarterback's blindside.

The movie, Anderson said, reinforced the growing narrative that left tackles are more valuable than right tackles.

"You got guys who are 18, 19 years old that will tell you, 'I only want to play left tackle.' And I say, 'Go look at what Penei Sewell's contract was for the Detroit Lions this year. Over a $100 million contract. The kids, their parents and the media pushing left tackle is a huge deal. But they don't realize guards are getting paid crazy money right now.

"It's definitely changed for the better, I think, because these rushers are coming from everywhere now. Right side, left guard, over the center, everywhere."

As Anderson alluded to, the versatility of today's pass rushers has increased the perceived importance of each position on the offensive line, just not left tackle. That said, Anderson's Hall of Fame chances may still be hindered by the fact that he played right tackle in an era when it wasn't as valued as it should have been.

A three-time Hall of Fame finalist, Anderson received a consolation prize of sorts in 2022, when he was inducted into the Cincinnati Bengals' Ring of Honor.