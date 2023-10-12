Week 5 was a humbling moment for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The club traveled to Santa Clara to face the 49ers for a primetime head-to-head that many looked at as a potential playoff preview between two of the NFC's best. However, this game was not nearly as competitive as folks assumed, as San Francisco throttled the Cowboys en route to a 42-10 victory, sending Dallas to 3-2 on the year.

A key story to that loss for the Cowboys was the performance of the offense, specifically the play of Prescott. He finished 14 of 24 passing with 153 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. All but one of Prescott's three second-half picks on the night were later turned into touchdown drives for San Francisco, further extending its lead.

As you might expect, that poor showing from Prescott has put him in the crosshairs of many NFL pundits, including former running back LeSean McCoy, who appeared on FS1's "Speak" on Tuesday.

"Ass," McCoy said as he looked to the camera when asked to sum up Prescott's performance against San Francisco. "The truth is, he's not that good."

McCoy went on to reference Prescott's interceptions and added: "You can't win with a guy like that."

Sunday's showing was the worst game of the season for Prescott, and the turnovers were an alarming development, especially after he threw a league-high 15 interceptions in just 12 games played a season ago.

And McCoy isn't the only former player with this assessment of Prescott, as former Pro Bowl safety Donte Whitner, who now works for NBC Sports Bay Area, recently said: "Dak Prescott sucks. Period."

As for Prescott himself, he admitted that the loss might be the most humbling of his career.

"Didn't see it coming," Prescott said. "Put everything into it and got punched in the mouth. Called it a couple weeks ago humbling against Arizona, but this may be the most humbling I've ever been a part of. Felt good about the preparation and felt good about everything, honestly, coming into this game, matchups, and they beat us in every aspect."

Sunday's loss was certainly a wake-up call for Dallas in a multitude of ways. While they may have once held themselves in the same tier as San Francisco, the loss clearly shows there is a divide, especially if they are giving the ball away multiple times a game. For Prescott, who is only signed through next season, this will be a fascinating stretch to prove that this interception-filled loss was a mere blip on the radar rather than a regression to what the Cowboys saw a season ago.