The Cowboys have had an inconsistent offense this year, and that offense hit rock bottom in Week 5. During a 42-10 loss to the 49ers, Dak Prescott threw threw interceptions on a night where the Cowboys didn't even hit 200 total yards.

If you're wondering why the Cowboys offense has been struggling, most of the debate centers around Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy, but Richard Sherman thinks there's another reason why the offense has had some trouble.

According to the former All-Pro corner, the Cowboys offense is struggling to move the ball because the team doesn't have a true No. 1 wide receiver on the roster. Yes, they have CeeDee Lamb, but Sherman doesn't think he's good enough to be a No. 1 receiver.

During an episode of "Undisputed" this week, Sherman was asked directly if Lamb is overrated.

"If you think he's a bonafide, lining up out there at one, then yeah, that's overrated," Sherman said.

When host Skip Bayless pushed back and said that Lamb was definitely a No. 1 receiver, Sherman took issue with that.

"So you're saying he's in a conversation with Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin and Mike Evans? You're saying he's in that conversation? Then you're not watching it," Sherman said.

According to Sherman, Lamb would be perfect in the No. 2 receiver role, where he would have someone taking the pressure off of him. The former Seahawks corner pointed out situations like Miami, where Jaylen Waddle is great, but he benefits from the fact that defenses pay a lot of attention to Hill.

"The conversation he's in is with guys like Jaylen Waddle, like Garrett Wilson, Tyler Lockett, Tee Higgins," Sherman said of Lamb.

Sherman said if the Cowboys were smart, they would have never traded away Amari Cooper because he could have made a strong one-two punch with Lamb.

"If you had Amari Cooper, what would this team look like? They'd look really good," Sherman said. "[Lamb] would probably have 1,500 yards per season and Amari would have 1,500 yards because you can't focus on either of them."

During the Week 5 loss to the 49ers, Lamb caught just four passes for 49 yards. Following that game, Lamb was asked if the team had an offensive identity, and he gave a pretty damning answer.

"I don't know," Lamb said.

The Cowboys offense will now be working to find its identity, but if Sherman is right, then that's going to be tough to do. If the Cowboys don't have a true No. 1 receiver, then it's going to be difficult for them to move the ball on any team that has a good defense, like, say, the 49ers.