The NFL scouting combine, at least as we traditionally know it, will not happen in 2021. But a month after the league announced alternative plans for the annual draft-prospect showcase -- cancelling all in-person workouts at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium this year -- an unofficial replacement combine is now on the calendar. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, global health and wellness company EXOS will host a two-day pro day later this month, simulating a scouting combine for potentially hundreds of 2021 draft prospects.

With oversight from former Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik and former Panthers scouting director Don Gregory, the event is scheduled to take place Feb. 26-27, split between locations in Arizona, Florida and Texas. While the NFL's official combine plans dictated that all pre-draft in-person workouts would take place only at campus pro days, EXOS' simulated combine is set to include all traditional drills -- from 40-yard dashes to position-specific tests -- and distribute filmed results to all 32 NFL teams.

The EXOS combine results, Fowler reported, will be sent through agents and players, as NFL teams are currently prohibited from visiting third-party training sites "due to competitive inequity" amid ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

EXOS, whose business partners include the NFL Players Association, is training more than 130 draft prospects this offseason, per Fowler, including projected first-round quarterback Trey Lance of North Dakota State. EXOS has trained nearly 1,000 drafted players since its inception as a worldwide program.