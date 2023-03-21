Cam Newton isn't the only NFL player who will be attending a college pro day this week, D.J. Fluker is doing the same thing.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, Fluker will be attending Alabama's Pro Day on Wednesday to prove that he still has what it takes to play in the NFL. When Fluker last played in 2020, he was listed at 342 pounds, but apparently, he's now down to 330 pounds and looks to be in much-better shape, as you can see in the video below.

If Fluker can prove he still has what it takes to play in the NFL, it's certainly possible he could end up signing with someone, especially when you consider that NFL teams are always looking to add depth on the offensive line.

When Fluker entered the league in 2013, he had high expectations after the Chargers made him the 11th overall pick in the NFL Draft that year. Although Fluker wasn't a bust, he never really found his footing with the Chargers. He started his career as a right tackle before the team eventually moved him to guard.

The Chargers ended up releasing Fluker in May 2017 after just four seasons with the team. From 2017 to 2020, Fluker bounced around to multiple teams, including the Giants (2017), Seahawks (2018-19) and Ravens (2020).

Fluker signed with three different teams in 2021 (Dolphins, Raiders, Jaguars), but each time, he was released before ever playing a single down. During the 2021 season, Fluker dealt with a torn meniscus and a six-week suspension, which were among the reasons why he never saw the field.

If Fluker ends up making a comeback, you might see more unsigned NFL players attend college pro days. Besides Fluker, we know that Newton will be throwing at Auburn's Pro Day on Tuesday.