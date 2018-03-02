Former NFL first-round pick allegedly tackles cop, gets tased during ugly arrest

Former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Branden Albert was arrested and hit with at least one felony charge Wednesday after a bizarre incident in Georgia.

According to a police report obtained by USA Today, Albert was at a jewelry store in Atlanta when he decided he wanted to check out a part of the store that was off-limits to customers. At that point, the owner of the store asked Albert to leave, but instead of leaving, Albert punched a hole into a cabinet.

After police arrived, according to the report, they used a taser on Albert when he attempted to flee the scene. The taser didn't work and Albert pulled out the prongs after he was hit. From there, the mammoth lineman once again tried to escape, and this time, he tackled a cop on his way out. Albert also allegedly threatened to kill the store's owner.

The former Chiefs left tackle was eventually arrested after more officers showed up. Despite the arrest, Albert seemed to be in good spirits at the police station, telling the arresting officer that the two men "had a good tussle" at the jewelry store.

According to Fulton County Court records, Albert is facing a felony charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence and second degree charge of criminal damage to property. Albert's bond has been set at $5,000.

It has been a bizarre year for the veteran offensive lineman. After spending three seasons with the Dolphins (2014-16), Albert was traded to the Jaguars in February 2017. However, Albert never made it to training camp in Jacksonville because in July he decided he was going to retire.

Two weeks later, Albert decided he wanted to unretire, but, at that point, the Jags weren't interested in him anymore and he was released. Albert visited with the Seahawks in October, but never signed with the team.

The former first-round pick, who was selected 15th overall by the Chiefs in the 2008 NFL Draft, spend six seasons in Kansas City (2008-13) before heading to Miami in 2014. In nine seasons as a left tackle, Albert has been voted to the Pro Bowl twice (2013, '15).