Not many people would have predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers' current predicament a month or even a week ago, but here we are. The Steelers, after an unsuccessful attempt to re-sign Justin Fields, are now waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers will play for them in 2025.

Pittsburgh waited throughout the NFL's second day of the legal tampering period to get an answer from Rodgers, who is reportedly deciding between the Steelers, the Giants or even retiring.

"Aaron Rodgers is holding the entire Steelers organization hostage," former NFL general manager Doug Whaley said Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan, via Steelers Depot.

There are conflicting reports regarding when the Steelers may get an answer from Rodgers. While many are expecting a resolution this week, NFL Media reported Wednesday morning that it could be weeks before a decision is made.

Pittsburgh's current conundrum started when they weren't able to get Fields to re-sign before the start of the league's tampering period. Money was reportedly one of the reasons why the Steelers weren't able to get a deal done; CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that the Steelers didn't guarantee any money after the first year. Fields ultimately came to terms on a two-year, $40 million deal with New York that included $30 million guaranteed.

Once Fields was out of the picture, the Steelers turned their focus to Rodgers and Sam Darnold, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Darnold agreed to a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks, leaving Rodgers as their primary option.

On Tuesday, after a two-day period that saw Pittsburgh trade for wideout DK Metcalf and come to terms with free agents Malik Harrison and Darius Slay, Steelers general manager Omar Khan spent the day focusing on his quarterback position. And as they waited to hear from Rodgers, the Steelers reportedly reached out to former Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph about a possible reunion. Pittsburgh also hasn't ruled out the possibility of re-signing Russell Wilson.

The Steelers may decide to wait for Rodgers to make a decision, but if they do, they'll going to need a contingency plan in the event that Rodgers decides to go in a different direction. Pittsburgh doesn't currently have a single quarterback on it's roster; that needs to change quickly regardless of Rodgers' situation, hence the reported call from Pittsburgh to Rudolph.

One thing we know for sure is that the Steelers are all-in on Rodgers after missing out on Fields. Whether or not Rodgers will decide to go Pittsburgh, and when that decision will be made, though, is still anyone's guess.