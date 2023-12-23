Ricky Watters' illustrious Eagles career is often boiled down to one infamous phrase: "For who? For what?" Locally lambasted for an attempt to explain his effort -- or lack thereof -- in his 1995 Philadelphia debut, the retired running back admits on an upcoming edition of "Peyton's Places" that the harshness of the Eagles fans "definitely" helped his Hall of Fame-nominated career.

"Yes," he tells Peyton Manning when asked if Philly faithful made him play harder. "Definitely. I'm from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. You know, I drink the same water. They like guys who go out on their (field), who play hard. You gotta have that raw dawg-ness."

Watters began his career with the 49ers, helping Joe Montana and Co. win Super Bowl XXIX before signing with the Eagles in free agency. But he notably slowed down and short-armed a throw from Randall Cunningham in the 1995 season opener, avoiding contact in what ended up being a narrow defeat. The move made him an easy target for Eagles fans and local media, and apparently seeped into Hall of Fame voters' hesitance to crown his all-time achievements with a gold jacket years later.

But Watters went on to produce big numbers anyway, topping 1,500 total yards in each of his three Eagles seasons, helping guide two playoff runs and even leading the NFL in scrimmage yards in 1996. He finished his career with the Seahawks but later reconciled with the Eagles, publicly regretting his infamous choice of words and returning to Philly as an honorary captain.

Alongside Philly native Matt Millen, the former Raiders star and Lions general manager, Watters joins Manning in the upcoming episode of "Peyton's Places," airing Christmas Eve on ESPN+, to explore the worthwhile nature of Philly fans' trademark emotion.