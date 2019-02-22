Former NFL head coach Jim Zorn rumored to be coach, GM for XFL's Seattle team

A decade after his first and only head coaching job in the NFL, Jim Zorn is rumored to be returning to the sidelines as the head coach and general manager of the XFL's Seattle franchise.

Preparing for its 2020 relaunch, the Vince McMahon-founded league has announced two of its head coaches since revealing its eight cities and stadiums in December, hiring longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops and former NFL and Michigan assistant Pep Hamilton. Now, Zorn is set to be the third coach/GM signed to the new XFL, with Aaron Oster of The Team 980 noting Thursday that Zorn "has been reported" as Seattle's coach, with a press conference set for Monday.

The 65-year-old Zorn is infamous for a short-lived stint as the Washington Redskins' head coach, in which he had his own play-calling duties revoked and finished 12-20 in two seasons. But he has prominent ties to Seattle, serving as the first Seahawks quarterback in franchise history and earning team MVP honors in 1976. Zorn returned to the Seahawks on two other occasions as a coach, first as an offensive assistant (1997) and then as quarterbacks coach (2001-07).

Most recently, he spent the 2011-12 seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs' QBs coach. Other positions on his coaching resume include assistant roles with Boise State, Minnesota and Utah State, and additional QBs coach jobs with the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.