Rex Ryan surrendered for booking to Nashville police on Wednesday morning after an incident in which the former NFL head coach allegedly struck two pedestrians with his pickup truck on Thursday, Nov. 5. The two pedestrians suffered minor injuries, according to the police report.

The incident occurred before midnight that Thursday as the pedestrians were crossing Broadway and 4th Avenue with a walk sign on. Ryan, 63, allegedly turned right from 4th Avenue and ran over both victims' feet. Ryan's truck also made contact with one of the individuals' legs.

According to the pedestrians, the vehicle kept driving after striking them, but stopped at a red light at Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way. That's when they waved Ryan down, and the former coach is said to have stepped out of his truck to argue with them before getting back in and driving away. They took pictures of the drive and the truck's license plate, which was registered to Ryan.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

After surrendering for booking on Wednesday morning, Ryan was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information/render aid, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control device. Ryan's bond was set by a judicial commissioner at $6,000.

Ryan last coached in the NFL back in 2016 when he was head coach of the Buffalo Bills. Before that, he broke into the league as a defensive line and linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals back in 1994. From there, he went on to become a decorated defensive-minded coach. He spent the bulk of his career in Baltimore, beginning as a defensive line coach in 1999 before ascending to defensive coordinator in 2005 and holding that position until 2008, before being hired as the head coach of the New York Jets.

Ryan was on staff during Baltimore's Super Bowl XXXV championship and is 65-68 in his head coaching career (4-2 in the playoffs).