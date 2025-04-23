The New York Giants are in prime position at No. 3 overall to select their quarterback of the future on Thursday night, but most believe they will pass on this opportunity. The curious case of Shedeur Sanders has become curiouser over the past month, as he's a prospect who went from being mocked No. 1 overall, to being mocked out of the first round completely.

Sanders is CBS Sports' No. 2 quarterback in this class, but No. 28 overall prospect. Where should he go in the 2025 NFL Draft? One former NFL head coach and Giants assistant coach believes Sanders would be a great fit in New York, and if he were calling the shots for the Giants, the former Colorado quarterback would hear his name called at No. 3 overall.

"I would take him No. 3 overall. Without a question," Matt Rhule told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Rhule, who now coaches at the University of Nebraska, has gotten a good look at Sanders. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-14 victory over Rhule's Cornhuskers in 2023, but Nebraska got its revenge in 2024 with a 28-10 victory over Colorado in which Sanders threw for 244 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

"I think he's tough. You can quote me on this. This is how strong I feel. He took 12 hits against us. Twelve hits. There were seven sacks. He's accurate, smart. Sees coverages. Can run if he has to. He's gone to two places that haven't won and they won," Rhule said.

Furthermore, Rhule says Sanders is prepared for the bright lights of New York. He's been in the spotlight his entire life because of who his father is.

"To me, he's the guy who can handle the spotlight in New York," Rhule said. "He's the only person raised from (childhood) to know to handle the spotlight. Who are some of the greatest-ever QBs in New York -- Broadway Joe and Eli Manning."

Sanders completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season, and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He leaves college with the highest completion percentage in FBS history (71.8%), and throws with nice anticipation as well. Sanders has been accused of holding onto the ball too long and taking too many hits during his time in Boulder. He's also not a spectacular athlete and there are questions about what his ceiling could be. Still, Rhule, who coached the Carolina Panthers from 2020-2022, made some cogent points. Wherever Sanders went in college, those teams won, and he's capable of handling the spotlight.