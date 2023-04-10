NFL players put a significant amount of time into taking care of their bodies. Whether it's staying slim or packing extra muscle onto their frames, maintaining weight is important for every athlete. Once a player hangs up their cleats, however, things obviously change.

Some players may put on pounds while others, like legendary Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas, undergo an incredible transformation. Russell Okung is one of those players.

Okung, who spent 11 years in the NFL as a left tackle, last played for the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Now 34 years old, Okung showed off his weight loss on Twitter this week.

Russell Okung, shown playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Getty Images

"Reborn" indeed. Okung is 6-foot-5 and weighed north of 300 pounds during his playing days. It's safe to say he doesn't weigh that much anymore.

Originally the No. 6 overall pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State, Okung spent six seasons with Seattle, and won Super Bowl XLVIII with the team. He also played for the Denver Broncos for a year, the Los Angeles Chargers for three seasons and then finished his career with Carolina. During his time in the NFL, Okung made the Pro Bowl twice.