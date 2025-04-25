Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson is facing a DWI charge after being arrested in Minnesota early Friday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Peterson was pulled over at 3:20 a.m. after a state trooper clocked him going 83 mph on a road with a 55 mph speed limit. With Peterson showing signs of impairment, he was asked to take a breathalyzer and the former Minnesota Vikings star registered a blood alcohol content of .14, which was well over the legal limit of .08.

Peterson was booked into the Hennepin County Jail just after 5 a.m. on Friday and wasn't released until 7:31 a.m., according to jail records.

The 40-year-old Peterson was arrested just hours after attending the Vikings draft party as one of the team's featured guests. During his appearance at the event, he was interviewed by KFAN Radio.

The 40-year-old Peterson is facing one fourth-degree charge of driving while impaired (DWI) and his next court date is scheduled for May 9.

Peterson is a Vikings legend who spent 10 seasons with the team after Minnesota made him the seventh overall pick in the 2007 draft. In 2012, Peterson was voted NFL MVP after a season where he rushed for 2,097 yards, which still stands as the second-highest single-season rushing total in NFL history. Peterson ended his career with 14,918 yards, which is the fifth-highest rushing total by any player in league history.

The arrest is just the latest legal issue for Peterson. Back in December, there were two arrest warrants issued for him in Texas after he allegedly failed to appear in court for two child support cases. However, the warrants were rescinded in February. Back in September, Peterson was also ordered by a court to turn over some of his largest assets in order to pay off a massive amount of debt that he had accrued.