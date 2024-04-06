The Green Bay Packers and the NFL lost a longtime offensive line coach this past week as Larry Beightol passed away at 81 years old. Beightol coached in the league for 22 years, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1987-1988), San Diego Chargers (1989), New York Jets (1990-1994), Houston Oilers (1995), Miami Dolphins (1996-1998), Green Bay Packers (1999-2004) and the Detroit Lions (2005).

Beightol had a successful tenure with the Packers. Hired by Ray Rhodes as the team's offensive line coach in 1999, Beightol was retained by Mike Sherman in 2000 and remained with the team until 2004. He coached center Frank Winters, guard Marco Rivera and tackles Chad Clifton and Mark Tauscher while in Green Bay -- all of which would make the team's Hall of Fame. Rivera and center Mike Flanagan would make the Pro Bowl under Beightol.

Beightol is a member of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame (Western Division) and was asked to be introduced by Rivera when Rivera was inducted to the Packers Hall of Fame in 2011. Beightol got his first coaching job under Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy at William and Mary in 1968 as a defensive line coach. College Football Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz took over as head coach the next season and moved Beightol to the offensive line, where he would remain for the duration of his career.

Beightol retired from coaching football after the 2005 season, having a successful career with the Packers as Green Bay made the playoffs four times in his seven seasons with the franchise.